Amundi Increases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Amundi increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $20,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

