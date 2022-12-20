Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MongoDB (MDB)

MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/15/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Tigress Financial from $575.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2022 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $233.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $380.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $300.00.
- 12/7/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $230.00.
- 12/5/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $390.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2022 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/21/2022 – MongoDB was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $368.00.
- 11/18/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
MDB stock opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $570.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.27.
In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,846 shares of company stock worth $11,956,703. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
