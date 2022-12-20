AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $763.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AnaptysBio by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 506.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115,846 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 57.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

