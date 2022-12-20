Andrea Sabens Sells 386 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $20,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $87.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

