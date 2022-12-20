Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.73

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.73 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 81 ($0.98). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 77,575 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of £97.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,710.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.73.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

