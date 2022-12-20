Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Stock

NLY stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Hedge Funds and Annaly Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 536,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 55,966 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 123,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 27,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

