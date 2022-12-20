Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $433.74

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 433.74 ($5.27) and traded as high as GBX 505.85 ($6.14). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.07), with a volume of 9,568 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of £120.07 million and a PE ratio of 2,173.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 433.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.86.
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
