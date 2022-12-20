Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $433.74

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 433.74 ($5.27) and traded as high as GBX 505.85 ($6.14). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.07), with a volume of 9,568 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Anpario alerts:

Anpario Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of £120.07 million and a PE ratio of 2,173.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 433.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.86.

Insider Transactions at Anpario

About Anpario

In related news, insider Karen Prior purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £127,200 ($154,518.95). In related news, insider Karen Prior purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £127,200 ($154,518.95). Also, insider Matthew Robinson purchased 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £20,055 ($24,362.24).

(Get Rating)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.