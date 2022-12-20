Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 667 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $414,639.78.

On Monday, November 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $139.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.37 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $399.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

