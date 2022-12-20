APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in APA were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in APA by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in APA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in APA by 52.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in APA by 112.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.