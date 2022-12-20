Apollo Global Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,125 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 94% compared to the typical volume of 5,223 put options.

Shares of APO opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,680 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

