Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $461,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 90.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 25.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

