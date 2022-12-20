Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.39. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

