Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,649,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50,173 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apple were worth $504,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.6 %

Apple stock opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

