Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Orser Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 9.8% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.92 and its 200 day moving average is $149.39.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

