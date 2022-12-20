Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,417,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.7% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $196,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.39. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

