Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 471,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,879 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.