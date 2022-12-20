Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Apple by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 75,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 241,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.39. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

