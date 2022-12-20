Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $845.41

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 845.41 ($10.27) and traded as high as GBX 860 ($10.45). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 860 ($10.45), with a volume of 1,915 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of £129.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,388.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 845.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 852.37.

In other news, insider Henry Angest bought 25,000 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £205,000 ($249,028.18). In related news, insider Nigel Boardman purchased 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.84) per share, for a total transaction of £78,966.90 ($95,926.75). Also, insider Henry Angest purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £205,000 ($249,028.18).

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

