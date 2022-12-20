Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Archrock has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archrock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Archrock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,214,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

