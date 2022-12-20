Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Archrock Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Archrock has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Trading of Archrock
Archrock Company Profile
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
