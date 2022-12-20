Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 628,900 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 717,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James C. Cherry purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $148,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

