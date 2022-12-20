Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.57

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $3.58. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 27,566 shares changing hands.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.