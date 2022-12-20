Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $197.67

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.67 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.31). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 192 ($2.33), with a volume of 146,515 shares.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.75 million and a PE ratio of 1,920.00.
Insider Transactions at Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust
In related news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £4,415.49 ($5,363.81).
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
