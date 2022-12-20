Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,813.33 ($22.03).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.30) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.13) to GBX 1,600 ($19.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($19.80) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($18.22) to GBX 1,700 ($20.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,545.50 ($18.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1,775.00. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,181 ($26.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,484.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,517.39.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

Associated British Foods Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.90 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

