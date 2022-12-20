Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of AIZ opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.51.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

