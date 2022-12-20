AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

