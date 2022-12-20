Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

