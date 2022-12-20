Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.