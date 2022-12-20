AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATRC. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $74.85.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 767.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 215.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

