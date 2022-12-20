AT&T (NYSE:T) Given “Underperform” Rating at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reissued their underperform rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on T. Argus upgraded AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

