Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.64

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.64 and traded as low as $22.53. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 1,052 shares traded.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55.
Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
