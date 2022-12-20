Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.64

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.64 and traded as low as $22.53. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 1,052 shares traded.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

