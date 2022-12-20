Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 611,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Trading Up 0.1 %

Autohome Company Profile

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

