Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Avangrid by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 9.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

