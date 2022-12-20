Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $423.32

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 423.32 ($5.14) and traded as low as GBX 405 ($4.92). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.22), with a volume of 28,170 shares traded.

Avingtrans Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 392.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 423.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.21 million and a PE ratio of 2,150.00.

Avingtrans Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

