Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 150 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

