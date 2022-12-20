Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.96.

AXTA opened at $25.02 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,635,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

