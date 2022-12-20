B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,502 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $36,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.