B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 37,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $48,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,021,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $166,710.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,110,257 shares in the company, valued at $30,767,513.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $438,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,307,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,317 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DNA. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

