B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 45.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 30.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

