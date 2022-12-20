Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a report issued on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,867,000 after buying an additional 429,688 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,216,000 after buying an additional 992,014 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after buying an additional 1,976,218 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

