Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 236 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 27,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,795 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.04 and a 200-day moving average of $253.63. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

