Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAX. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $49.95 on Monday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.92.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 320.0% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Baxter International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Baxter International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 160.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $508,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.