Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Down 11.8% in November

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 82,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

