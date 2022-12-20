Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Down 11.8% in November

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance
Shares of BZH stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $23.97.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.