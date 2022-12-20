Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.38

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.38 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.61 ($0.19). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.19), with a volume of 92,377 shares changing hands.

Berkeley Energia Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £71.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 35.87 and a current ratio of 35.87.

About Berkeley Energia

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.