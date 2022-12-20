Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.48.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $261.45 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 148,122 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 142,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

