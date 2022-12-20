Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $17.38.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

