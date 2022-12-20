BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $621.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.41. BigCommerce has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $40.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 55.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 17.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 89.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

