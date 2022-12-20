BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIGC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.
BIGC stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $40.43.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
