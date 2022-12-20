BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIGC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $40.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BigCommerce Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.