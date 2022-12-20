Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Downgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNOX. Loop Capital started coverage on Bionomics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut Bionomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Bionomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNOX opened at $5.89 on Monday. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

