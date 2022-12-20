Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.96

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.96 and traded as high as C$54.50. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$53.42, with a volume of 333,424 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BBD.B. TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.02.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.06.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

