Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

