BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -279.55 and a beta of 1.14.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $2,414,150.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,223 shares of company stock worth $8,096,478. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,908,000 after buying an additional 561,900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 616.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after buying an additional 975,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

